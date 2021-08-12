Connie Marks Wolfe
Connie Marks Wolfe
LONGVIEW Connie Marks Wolfe, age 73, of Longview, peacefully passed away August 9, 2021, after a lengthy illness. Connie was a loved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be sorely missed by all.
Connie was born on April 13, 1948, in Paris, Texas. She was a devoted wife to Robert Wolfe for the past 23 years.
Connie's parents, James and Josephine Marks and her brother James Marks, Jr., all precede her in passing.
Those left to cherish her memory is her husband Robert Wolfe, her son Chris Hightree and his wife Melody, grandson, Peyton Hightree and granddaughter, Taylor Tamez. She is also survived by two sisters, JoAnn McCracken and Judy DeRouen and her husband Errol.
As per family wishes, a private family graveside service will be held. Private cremation arrangements are under the care of Rader funeral Home, Longview.

