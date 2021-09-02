Connie Rhea Douty
ARLINGTON — Connie Rhea Brashears Douty, of Arlington, Texas, formerly of Longview, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. Connie, the oldest of three sisters, was born on June 13, 1936 in Shreveport, Louisiana to parents James Conway Brashears and Rubye Louise (Williams) Brashears Hill. She grew up in Kilgore, Texas and married her high school sweetheart, Walter Eugene Douty.
Connie and Walter were married in Kilgore, Texas on October 8, 1954 and started their life together in England, where Walter was stationed with the United States Air Force. They participated in the base chapel program, working with local citizens and military families. They were later stationed in Abilene, Texas and Grand Forks, North Dakota where they were active in their local Baptist church and helped start a mission in Mandan.
Connie taught Sunday School for over 60 years. Her commitment to God was evident in all that she did. She began attending church regularly at the age of five years. When she was 14 years old, she visited Austin, Texas as a member of the Kilgore High School marching band. While there, a young preacher named Billie Graham was preaching at his Crusade and Connie had the opportunity to listen to him. It was then that she said she fully understood God’s message, that Jesus Christ had died for our sins. Six days later she made a public profession of faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.
Connie was a graduate of the Kilgore High School Class of 1954. Her love of learning never stopped and she later earned her Bachelor’s Degree of Applied Science from East Texas Baptist University in 1988. She worked for Carl Ben Eielson Elementary School in Grand Forks, North Dakota as a Teacher Aid. After Walter retired they returned to Longview, Texas where she worked for the Texas State Comptroller’s Office and the Gregg County Tax Collectors Office, Motor Vehicle Dept. Her favorite job was working for LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. She held several positions at LeTourneau and retired after serving as the Administrative Assistant to the President of LeTourneau University. She also served as the Director of Calvary Baptist Church’s Children’s Program and Sunday School Director for many years. Connie loved teaching Sunday school to all age groups throughout her life and also served as a Chaplain, making regular visits to hospital patients in Longview.
Connie enjoyed spending time with her family and spent many hours sewing Halloween costumes and clothes for her children when they were young. In later years she enjoyed making quilts and blankets for her family. Her hobbies included needlepoint, sewing, quilting, learning to speak Hebrew, Bible study, teaching, and writing.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents and her devoted husband of 59 years, Walter.
She is survived by her son, Michael Douty and wife Patricia, her son, James Douty and wife Michelle, her daughter, Charlotte Summers and husband Steve, her granddaughter, Andrea Ward and husband Joe, her grandson, John Douty and wife Rheannon, her grandson Randall Douty, her grandson Shane Summers and her great-grandchildren, Liberty Ward, Justice Ward, Oliver Douty, Milo Douty, Paxton Douty, and Archie Douty. She is also survived by her sister Janie Sweeney and sister Linda Cundiff and husband Sandy Cundiff.
A visitation will be held Friday, September 3, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, Texas 75604, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeviewfh.com for the Douty family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
