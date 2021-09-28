Cora Elizabeth Todd
LONGVIEW — Cora Elizabeth Todd age 68 of Longview went to be with our Savior on Thursday, September 16th, 2021. She was born on August 21, 1953. Cora was the only child born to Katie Harrison Todd and James Warren Todd, and she was the third generation of Todd’s born in Gregg County, TX.
Growing up Miss Todd attended Longview ISD schools and graduated from Longview High School in 1971. She then continued her education at Centenary College in Louisiana, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Cora enjoyed volunteer work with the local Republican party. She loved family, especially visiting with her cousins. Cora was a lover of cats and dogs. She loved watching golf, sporting events on TV, and one of her favorite pastimes was rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, especially with her Daddy. Miss Todd attended Mobberly Baptist church in Longview.
Cora was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her aunt, Beth Harrison Allgood along with cousins, family, and friends.
A graveside service will be 2pm, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Memory Park Cemetery in Longview. Arrangements are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. an online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website.
