Cordie Brewster King
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Mrs. Cordie Brewster King are scheduled for Saturday, April 16, 2022 11:00 am at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Minister Mark Malone presiding and Rev. James Lister eulogist. Interment will be held in Friendship Woodall Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, Tyler.
Cordie Brewster King was born to James and Viola Brewster in Smith County, Texas. She received her formal education in Longview.
On March 18, 1945 she married James King. To this union four girls were born; Patricia, Margaret, Grace and Shirlene.
Cordie King departed this life on Saturday April 9, 2022 peacefully at home with family in Hope, Arkansas. Left to be comforted by the Holy Spirit are two daughters Margaret (Rev. James E. Lister), Grace Crumley (Ray). 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren, one sister Modestine Wilder of Los Angeles, California , many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Public viewing at the church on Saturday, 9:30 am -11:00 am.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview-Kilgore Cable internet service restored after almost two-day outage
- Horoscope for Monday, April 11,2022
- Former Lady Lobo Leggett returns to lead program
- Thousands of East Texans without power following storms
- Gilmer woman killed in one-vehicle Wood County crash
- Report: Upshur County Jail inmate complained of chest pains hours before death
- 'Let's rock and roll': Celebration honors former Longview police lieutenant
- Health inspections: March 28 to April 5, 2022
- Thousands without power across East Texas, including nearly 5,000 in Gregg County
- Easter egg hunts, farmers markets and more this weekend in East Texas
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.