Cory “Boog” Isham
DAINGERFIELD — Graveside services for Cory “Boog” Isham, 45, of Daingerfield will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Blevins Cemetery in Cason with Bro. Scott Darby officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Friday, March 25, 2022 at the funeral home. Cory was born on October 1, 1976 in Irving to Dennis and Holli Isham. He passed away Monday evening, March 21, 2022 in Harrison, AR. Boog was one of the finest heavy equipment operators, he loved fishing, hunting and all things outdoors. He attended Daingerfield Schools and was a member of the class of ‘95. A loving father and grandfather, Cory was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, C.N. Isham, maternal grandfather Kenneth Rollins and step-dad David Berry. He is survived by his daughter, Jacy Pittman of Hughes Springs, grandson, Kristian Jackson of Hughes Springs; parents, Dennis and Teresa Isham of Cason, Holli Berry of Naples; sister, Mandi Wood of Tyler; paternal grandmother Betty Egan of Gainesville, maternal grandmother, Juanita Rollins of Bennington, OK; and nephew, Dylan Spurlock of Tyler.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
