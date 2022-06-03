Cosette Stewart
GILMER — Funeral Services for Madilene Cosette Stewart, 87, of Gilmer, Texas, will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Matthew Smith and Pastor Stewart Kouba officiating. Visitation will be held at 2:00 pm prior to the service. Private interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park.
Cosette was born December 1, 1934, to Elton Lavoy and Florence Guest Hagler in Gilmer, Texas and passed from this life May 30, 2022. She married Kenneth Stewart, August 15, 1952. Cosette was a school secretary for Gilmer ISD for 25 years before her retirement. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church serving the church in various capacities. Cosette’s passion was preserving the church’s history. She compiled numerous scrapbooks dating back to the establishment of the church in 1852, so that the history will not be forgotten. For a full obituary and online guestbook please go to www.mcwhorterfh.com.
