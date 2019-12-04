Courtney and Benjamin Mendez
GLADEWATER — Funeral services for Courtney Jean Cline Mendez, 30, and Benjamin Mendez, Jr., 34, of Mineola, will be 11:00 AM Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater. Interment will follow at Gladewater Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 AM until service time. Benjamin and Courtney passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, in Mineola.
Courtney was born June 18, 1989 in Longview, Texas to Edward Wayne Cline and Teresa Sue Wright. Courtney enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and homemaker.
Benjamin was born September 16, 1985 in Tyler, Texas to Benjamin Mendez, Sr. and Janet Lee Bell. Ben worked as a Tool Pusher for Davis Energy. He was a sports fan and especially liked watching the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. Ben enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was a jokester and loved making people laugh.
Courtney and Ben will be truly missed by all the loving family and friends they leave behind to cherish their memories.
Courtney and Ben are survived by Courtney’s parents Teresa and Chuck Spears and Edward and Kelly Cline; Ben’s parents Janet and Benjamin Mendez, Sr.; their children Chance Mendez, Dallas Cadenhead, Ellicia Mendez, Maci Cadenhead and Elizabeth Mendez; Courtney’s siblings Kendra Michelle Bynog, Amilya Ann Cline, Douglas Weathersby and Dakota Wayne Cline; Ben’s siblings Johnathan Gage, Ashley Mendez, April Ruiz and Daisy Trujillo as well as many other loving family and friends.

