Courtney and Benjamin Mendez

Courtney was born June 18, 1989 in Longview, Texas to Edward Wayne Cline and Teresa Sue Wright. Courtney enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and homemaker.
Benjamin was born September 16, 1985 in Tyler, Texas to Benjamin Mendez, Sr. and Janet Lee Bell. Ben worked as a Tool Pusher for Davis Energy. He was a sports fan and especially liked watching the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. Ben enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was a jokester and loved making people laugh.
Courtney and Ben will be truly missed by all the loving family and friends they leave behind to cherish their memories.
Courtney and Ben are survived by Courtney’s parents Teresa and Chuck Spears and Edward and Kelly Cline; Ben’s parents Janet and Benjamin Mendez, Sr.; their children Chance Mendez, Dallas Cadenhead, Ellicia Mendez, Maci Cadenhead and Elizabeth Mendez; Courtney’s siblings Kendra Michelle Bynog, Amilya Ann Cline, Douglas Weathersby and Dakota Wayne Cline; Ben’s siblings Johnathan Gage, Ashley Mendez, April Ruiz and Daisy Trujillo as well as many other loving family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.