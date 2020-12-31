Coy Alan Hedrick

Coy served his nation in the United States Navy during the Vietnam conflict aboard the USS Buchanan that came under fire and took damage May 29, 1968 during the Tet offensive.
Coy became involved in the Boy Scouts as an Assistant Scoutmaster in Gladewater, Texas in the early 1970’s. He served in the Boy Scouts in one capacity or another throughout 4 decades. His legacy in Scouting continues today as he sons and grandsons continue on with the same troop Coy served with.
Coy worked for Lebus Manufacturing for 35 years until he retired in 2010 and moved to North Carolina with his wife Pam.
Coy met his wife of 35 years, Pamela (Walker) Hedrick, marrying on December 23, 1985. At that time, he also assumed the task as a father to three children.
Coy never met a stranger and loved to talk to people he was very social loved going places and meeting new people. Coy was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Coy is survived by his wife Pam Hedrick, two sons - Christopher Reagh and his wife Kristy and their two children Draven and Toren from Gladewater, TX., son - Thomas Reagh, Adriana and their five children Taylor Cisneros, Chandler, Brayden, Aaron, and Hudson from Longview, TX., daughter Stephine Reagh husband John Mitchell and son Daven Reagh-Horn from Tyler, TX. He also has a brother Billy Hedrick and his family in Bluffton, IN.
A memorial service for Coy will be held Thursday, December 31 at 2 pm at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.