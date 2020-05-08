Craig Harrison Bivins

Craig grew up in Longview, began playing golf at the age of 5, and spent many happy hours on the golf course of Pinecrest Country Club. He graduated from Longview High School in 1972 and from Southern Methodist University in 1976 where he played on both golf teams.
Craig was active in the oil and gas industry as president of Bivins Energy Corporation of Dallas. He was a founding member of The Energy Club and a member of the Dallas Producers Club.
He was a member of Highland Park United Methodist Church, Dallas, TX.
Craig was a member of Boot Ranch in Fredericksburg, TX; Comanche Trace and Riverhill Country Club in Kerrville, TX.
Craig is preceded in death by his father, Jim Bivins. He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Bivins of Longview; his sister, Louise Bivins of Dallas; Kathryn Redfearn Christian of Kerrville; and her children, Margaret Christian McNabb and husband, Duncan, of Austin; and Connor Christian of Austin.
A graveside service will be held at Memory Park in Longview, TX on Saturday, May 9 at 2:00 pm under direction of Rader Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Highland Park United Methodist Church, Dallas, TX at a later date.Contributions in Craig’s memory may be made to The First Tee of the Piney Woods; 2695 Alpine Road; Longview, TX 75605; or to a charity of your choice.
