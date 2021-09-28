Creadince Robert Elias Capps
MARSHALL — A graveside service for Creadince Capps will be held at 11:00 a.m., September 30. 2021 at Yates Cemetery in Scottsville, Texas. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the cemetery prior to the service.
Creadince was born on March 14, 2019 in Longview, Texas to Christopher Capps and Holly Johnson. He passed away on September 17, 2021 in Marshall, Texas at the age of 2.
He lived in Marshall for his 2 years of life and attended Sunday School on Sunday’s. He loved to pretend he was a dinosaur and enjoyed chasing and catching the chickens and ducks and collecting their eggs. He loved to eat all kinds of food. He loved painting and kicking balls and especially loved alligator and bear hunting with his papa.
He is survived by his parents, Holly and Matthew Carlile and Christopher Capps; brothers, Alaxander Carlile, Cole Elijah Capps; sisters, Mariyah Gail Capps and Raiven Capps as well as his grandparents and multiple aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandpa, George Edward Carlile; great grandma, Deborah Johnson, great grandfather, Gene Verhalen and great great grandfather, Raymond Johnson, Sr.
