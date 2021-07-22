Crista Leigh McCracken
MARSHALL, TX — Mrs. Crista Leigh McCracken of Marshall, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was 49 years old. She was the beloved wife of Mr. Rayford McCracken Jr. Crista was the daughter of the late Steven J. Barber and the late Marsha D. Harden. She was born on August 15, 1971, in Longview, Texas.
Crista is survived by her husband Mr. Rayford McCracken Jr., her children, Kaitlin Westmoreland, Hannah McCracken, Rayford McCracken III, and Erin McCracken; her grandchildren, Landon Westmoreland, Grayson Westmoreland, and Layla Sauceda; her siblings, Steven Barber, Julie Cook, and Matthew Jones. Crista also leaves behind numerous friends and pets that she cherished.
Crista was best known as “Mom” or “Nene”. She had a contagious smile and zeal for life. Crista devoted her life to her family and to the care of all animals. She was an active volunteer of the Harrison County Humane Society and a member of The American Cancer Society Relay For Life Movement. She will be remembered as being generous, strong, outspoken, tenderhearted, and full of laughter. In her final days, Crista was surrounded by her family, playing with her grandchildren, going fishing, reading with her cats, and driving around on her golf cart to pet her cows.
Visitation for Crista will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Graveside funeral services will be held at Algoma Cemetery, at 10:00 a.m. Friday July 23, 2021. The funeral service will be led by Pastor Rusty Rustenhaven. Pallbearers are Rayford McCracken III, Steven Barber, Matthew Jones, Michael Westmoreland, Nate Craig, and Jeremy Cox. At Crista’s personal request, in lieu of flowers, all memorial donations may be made to The Harrison County Humane Society or The Pet Place.
