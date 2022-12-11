Curry L. McClure
OVERTON — Curry L. McClure, 81, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born February 17, 1941, in Mineola, Texas to the late Luther C. McClure and Katherine Stephens McClure.
He grew up in New London and Overton graduating from Overton High School. He served in the Air Force as an air traffic controller, A1C. He retired from Stroh Brewery after working from the time it opened until it closed. After forty years in Longview, he enjoyed retirement at the family farm near Overton. He loved fishing, horse race handicapping, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther McClure, and Katherine Bennett, step-father Troy B. Bennett, and brother Edward Felkner.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-seven years, Cheryl Bedwell McClure, his son, Stephen McClure (Tammy); daughter, Cynthia McClure; daughter, Julie Westmoreland (Blake); three grandchildren, Kyle McClure (Kaylee), Brendan and Kayleigh Westmoreland; Savannah Whatley, Brayden Tillie, two great-grandchildren, Kayson Westmoreland, and Luke McClure, two nieces and one nephew.
Celebration of life for Mr. McClure will be held privately.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.