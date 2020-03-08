Curtis Alan Borman
Curtis Alan Borman
LONGVIEW —
We are celebrating the life of Curtis Borman: Dad, Husband, Brother, Uncle and Friend, who passed on March 3, 2020 with family around him.
His Celebration Memorial will be held Tuesday, March 10th, at the Remnant Church at 2:00 pm. Address: 4344 US-259 Longview, TX 75605:
For more details on his last days, the laughter he gave us, and our memories of him, please visit the website below for our permanent, public remembrance of him:

gf.me/u/xpufm4

He will be dearly missed by his wife and children: Melba Borman, Brittaney, Ashleigh, and Gabrielle Borman, his brothers: Harlan and Dale Borman, and all his extended family members who love him so deeply. We are celebrating his life with us!

