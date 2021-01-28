Curtis Ray Leslie
LONGVIEW — Celebration of Life services for Curtis Ray Leslie, 76, of Longview will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Eastside Baptist Church located at 1996 F.M. 999, Gary City, TX 75643. Curtis passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, in Longview.
Curtis was born July 20, 1944 in Carthage, Texas to the late Owen Curtis Leslie and Hattie Marie Minter. Curtis worked in the oilfield as a construction superintendent all over the United States finally retiring for the last time from CAPCO Construction. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Donna and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his four children Shannon Butler and husband Gordon, Shelley Crisp and husband Michael, Heath Leslie and wife Dawn and Kerry Leslie; two brothers Ricky Leslie and wife Melinda and Roger Leslie and wife Helen; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren as well as many other loving family and friends.
Preceding Curtis in death are his parents; wife Donna Gayle Leslie and two sisters Judy Anderson and Linda Minturn.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Texas Oilfield Angels at P.O. Box 127, Henderson, TX 75653 or at angels @texasoilfieldangels.com.
