Curtis Roy Edney
LIBERTY CITY — Curtis Roy Edney, 65, of Liberty City, completed his earthly journey on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Kilgore. A Celebration of Curtis’ life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Rev. T.M. Shaw will be officiating. Interment will follow in Danville Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, prior to the service.
Curtis was born on October 7, 1956, in Kilgore, to Vernon Roy and Dorothy Edney. He was a member of the Sabine High School Class of 1974. Curtis accepted Christ and was baptized as a young man and was a lifelong member of the Church of God. He worked in oilfield supply sales, working for Johnston Supply and RigPro. Curtis retired from RigPro; however, he went back to work for them until his untimely passing.
Curtis enjoyed being outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping. His yearly trips to Colorado with his hunting buddies was the highlight of his year. Curtis could be found at anytime working on his farm. He was known as “Mr. Fix It,” and he would help anyone in anyway that he could. Curtis also helped many people in ways that no one will ever know.
In 1979 he married the love of his life Kay, and they spent the next 43 years making many loving and happy memories. To his wife, family, friends and acquaintances he will be remembered as being on of those rare “salt of the earth” people. The love of his family was the source of his strength. Curtis loved his family, especially his grandsons. He especially enjoyed the times watching baseball games and when he babysat them, and it was just them. Curtis was known as the “baby whisperer” for his ability to calm an upset child. Curtis also loved all animals and especially his pets. Spending time with family and animals was when he was happiest.
Curtis was reunited with his parents and his sister Karen Edney.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kay of Liberty City; children, Kari Edney and partner Charina Tolentin of Denton, Carson Edney and his wife Halie of Liberty City; grandchildren, Jett and Cash Edney; brother, David Edney and his wife Melissa of Liberty City; sister in love, Melanie Ford and her husband Jackie of Liberty City; brother in love, Kenny Harman of Kilgore. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family members.
