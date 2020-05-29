Curty Ann Green

She was born June 24, 1943 in Marshall, TX to the late Curtis Simmons and Dorothy Bourg Simmons.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Bo Simmons.
Curty Ann had lived in Marshall most of her life and enjoyed quilting, fishing, camping, cooking and loving others.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Green of Marshall; son, John Swanson IV and wife, Kelly; and one grandson, John Swanson V.
If desired, memorials can be made to Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, TX 75701.
