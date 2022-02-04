Cynthia A. Bagley
TYLER — Cynthia Ann Allen Bagley born in Tyler, Texas on January 23, 1957 to Bobby and Barbara Callicot Allen. Graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1975 and graduated Kilgore College 1976. She wore many hats during her workdays. She was a cosmetologist, realtor, airline reservationist including ticket counter agent. She and her husband owned Cindy’s Travel Emporium, Inc. in Marshall, Texas. She was a Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow. Active in PEO and First United Methodist Church in Daingerfield, Tx. She is survived by her husband, Milton Bagley; mother, Barbara Allen; brother, Michael Allen, and sister Kim Allen Comfort. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents and father, Bobby Jack Allen. She loved her nieces and nephews, and adored her great nieces and nephew, her bonus granddaughters, Brooke and Cristina Bagley, and special friend Tiney Perkins. Services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, 401 N. 5th Longview, Tx.
