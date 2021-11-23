Cynthia Ann Tubbs
LONGVIEW — Cynthia Ann Tubbs, 83, of Longview, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. She was born February 17, 1938 in Haynesville Louisiana to Mr and Mrs Onnie Smith. Cynthia graduated from Longview High School in 1956. Cynthia married her high school sweetheart James Archie Tubbs Jr in 1955.She graduated from The University of Houston and for the next 66 years she lovingly cared for her family. Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, Onnie and Maye Hickman Smith; daughter, Rebecca Ann Tubbs; and her grandson, James Anthony Tubbs. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, James A Tubbs Jr; sons, Colonel (ret) James Tubbs and wife Sharon; Scott Tubbs and wife Vickie; grandchildren, Stephanie Bechtold; Ashley Goodrick; Amber Tubbs; Elizabeth Tubbs; Kody Stevens; Aaron Tubbs; Tina Stevens; Ethan Ogden; and Scott Tubbs and great grandchildren, Colby; Kaleb; Claire; Jaydon; Jordan; Alyssa; Casey; Abigail; Annalise; Molly; and Sundae. Cynthia was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Weep, but briefly for Cynthia as she enters into the Kingdom of God. For now she possesses a joy and peace that is unattainable on God’s earthly realm. Rather, rejoice for her and her everlasting and total happiness for her eyes have now seen God.
