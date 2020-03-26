Cynthia Browne Murry
Cynthia Browne Murry
GILMER — Cynthia Browne Murry passed away suddenly on Friday March 20, 2020. Born on February 4th, 1954 in Portland, Indiana, she was raised in Noblesville, Indiana and then completed high school in 1971 in Prescott, Arkansas where she met her future husband, Rucker Steven Murry. They moved to Gilmer, Texas in 1983, where they remained to establish Steve’s medical practice and raise their family. A graduate of University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, and receiving her MBA from the University of Southern Florida in Tampa, Cindy was the children’s clothing buyer with Dillard’s Department Stores while Steve was completing his medical degree in Little Rock, Arkansas, and later worked many years as the office manager for Steve’s medical practice in Gilmer, Texas. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Steve, for 45 years. He was her spouse, best friend, and partner in life. Mother of four sons and affectionately known as “CeCe” to her seven grandchildren, her family was a source of pride and joy in her life.
Cindy was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority in college. She possessed a strong sense of community and was highly involved with the East Texas Yamboree and a contributing member of supporting organizations such as the 20th Century Club of Gilmer. An avid bridge player, Cindy was a member of several bridge clubs. Cindy and Steve were world travelers, as well as she thoroughly enjoyed taking any occasion to cook, decorate and entertain, always planning the next event for friends, family, or community. She loved welcoming many of her children’s friends into her home as if they were her own and lived her life with generosity, warmth, and exuberance.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Joe D. Browne, and mother, Bobbie M. Browne. She is survived by her husband, Rucker Steven Murry, MD, her one and only sibling and surviving brother, Jeff Browne, of Santa Fe, NM, in-laws Rucker and Wilma Murry of Prescott, AR, sister-in-law Tanna and Charles Clark of Hot Springs, AR, sister-in-law Carol Murry of Hot Spring, AR; her sons and family: Joel and Kylie Murry of Gilmer, TX, with grandchildren Jenna, Brent, Rylie and Tanner; Jason Murry MD and Sydney Laxo of Tyler, TX; Jeffrey and Lauren Murry of Gilmer, TX with grandchildren Lilly, Landry and Jackson; Judson Murry and Kayla Stein, of Dallas, TX; along with cousins.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

