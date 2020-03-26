Cynthia Browne Murry

Cindy was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority in college. She possessed a strong sense of community and was highly involved with the East Texas Yamboree and a contributing member of supporting organizations such as the 20th Century Club of Gilmer. An avid bridge player, Cindy was a member of several bridge clubs. Cindy and Steve were world travelers, as well as she thoroughly enjoyed taking any occasion to cook, decorate and entertain, always planning the next event for friends, family, or community. She loved welcoming many of her children’s friends into her home as if they were her own and lived her life with generosity, warmth, and exuberance.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Joe D. Browne, and mother, Bobbie M. Browne. She is survived by her husband, Rucker Steven Murry, MD, her one and only sibling and surviving brother, Jeff Browne, of Santa Fe, NM, in-laws Rucker and Wilma Murry of Prescott, AR, sister-in-law Tanna and Charles Clark of Hot Springs, AR, sister-in-law Carol Murry of Hot Spring, AR; her sons and family: Joel and Kylie Murry of Gilmer, TX, with grandchildren Jenna, Brent, Rylie and Tanner; Jason Murry MD and Sydney Laxo of Tyler, TX; Jeffrey and Lauren Murry of Gilmer, TX with grandchildren Lilly, Landry and Jackson; Judson Murry and Kayla Stein, of Dallas, TX; along with cousins.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
