Cynthia “Cindi” Baker Beck
LONGVIEW — Cynthia “Cindi” Baker Beck was born on June 14, 1945 in Kilgore, Texas to Buddy and Clara Baker. She died peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Cindi is preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, brother Joe Baker, best friend Bonnie Haase, and her husband of 56 years, Edward Beck. She is survived by her beloved Winnie Sue and two daughters; Julie Marvin, husband Jay. Kathy Novak, husband Don. Cindi was a proud “Mimi” to 4 granddaughters; Brooke Petranek, husband Dale. Lauren Hendley, husband Brandon, Alexis Marjason, husband Stephen. Christina Green, husband Paul. She has 3 great grandchildren and one on the way; Jacob Hendley, Tiffany Green, Jon Paul Petranek, and Millie Marjason. Cindi is also survived by her brother Jimmy Baker and wife Betty, sister-in-law Shirley Baker, in-laws Don and Marilyn Beck as well as many special nieces and nephews.
As a counselor for over 30 years, Cindi touched many lives. Her family is beyond proud of the way she guided, influenced and blessed others.
Cindi was an original founding member of “The Wild Bunch”. Her cherished group will continue to be treasured in the hearts of her girls for years to come.
The family would like to thank Susan for her friendship and willingness to go above and beyond. Other special angels include, Sandy, Janie, Linda and Stan.
A very heartfelt thank you to Prime Care Hospice including MaryAnn, Amy and most notably Shari. There are not enough words to express how thankful we are that Shari came into our lives at this most difficult time.
Because of Cindi’s dedication and work in the addiction field, online donations can be made in Cindi’s memory to East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.
