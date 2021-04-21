Cynthia Lee Bland
GLADEWATER — Cindy Bland, born Cynthia Lee Morse, went to be with her Savior on April 8, 2021 at the age of 75. Cindy was born in Gladewater on January 24, 1946. She grew up in Gladewater where she graduated from Gladewater High School, and ultimately made her home there.
Cindy and her husband Tim were married for almost 55 years before her passing. She loved to travel, loved to cook, and loved being with her family more than anything.
She was preceded in death by her parents Julius (Bud) and Yvonne Morse, brother Tommy Morse, and infant son Jason Bland.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Bland, son and daughter-in-law Chris and Meredith Bland, son and daughter-in-law Kiley and Jill Bland, grandsons Jackson, Maverick, and Ranger Bland, sister-in-law Lynda Morse, sister-in-law Hattie Bland, and many other family members.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church Gladewater. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
