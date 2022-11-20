Cynthia Taylor Salmon
LONGVIEW — A memorial service for Cynthia Taylor Salmon, 63, of Longview will be held at New Beginnings Baptist Church on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11 am. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 11 am prior to the service. Mrs. Salmon passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 in Longview.
She is survived by her husband Michael Salmon; son and daughter-in-law Clint and Ashley Salmon; grandchildren Elia and Eisley Salmon. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
