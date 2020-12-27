Cyrus A. Reeder, Jr.

Mr. Reeder passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Tyler. He was born July 2, 1933 in Hughes Springs, Texas to Cyrus A. Reeder Sr. and Hazel Maxine Gibson Reeder.
Cyrus was a member of First Baptist Church Tyler. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. He graduated from the University of Texas Austin and University of Houston with a Masters in Economics. He worked at several banks, retiring from J.P. Morgan/Chase in 1994 as Manager of the Trust department.
Cyrus is survived by his wife, Mary M. Reeder; and his loving family including stepson, Wayne Ruark; sister-in-law, Helen Ross; cousins, Barbara and Charlie Brown, Cheryl Lawrence, Nancy Patterson, Ginger Fraiser, Kenny Reeder; and multiple second and third cousins.
The family extends appreciation to Hospice RN, Jeannie Conneen and his loving caregivers, Lou Timmons, Living Angels, Tameka, LaMesa, Shellie, and Ann, for their exceptional dedication and attention.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Tyler, 301 West Ferguson St., Tyler, Texas 75702 or Buckner Ministries, 700 N. Pearl St., Suite 1200, Dallas, Texas 75201.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.