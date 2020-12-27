Cyrus A. Reeder, Jr.
Cyrus A. Reeder, Jr.
TYLER — Memorial services for Cyrus A. Reeder Jr., 87, of Tyler will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 with visitation at 1:00 p.m. followed by service at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Reeder passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Tyler. He was born July 2, 1933 in Hughes Springs, Texas to Cyrus A. Reeder Sr. and Hazel Maxine Gibson Reeder.
Cyrus was a member of First Baptist Church Tyler. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. He graduated from the University of Texas Austin and University of Houston with a Masters in Economics. He worked at several banks, retiring from J.P. Morgan/Chase in 1994 as Manager of the Trust department.
Cyrus is survived by his wife, Mary M. Reeder; and his loving family including stepson, Wayne Ruark; sister-in-law, Helen Ross; cousins, Barbara and Charlie Brown, Cheryl Lawrence, Nancy Patterson, Ginger Fraiser, Kenny Reeder; and multiple second and third cousins.
The family extends appreciation to Hospice RN, Jeannie Conneen and his loving caregivers, Lou Timmons, Living Angels, Tameka, LaMesa, Shellie, and Ann, for their exceptional dedication and attention.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Tyler, 301 West Ferguson St., Tyler, Texas 75702 or Buckner Ministries, 700 N. Pearl St., Suite 1200, Dallas, Texas 75201.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.