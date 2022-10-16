D.M. “Sonny” Summers Jr.
HALLSVILLE — D.M. “Sonny” Summers Jr., 91, of Hallsville went to be with his Lord and savior on October 12, 2022. Sonny was born January 15, 1931, to Dozier and Mary Jane Summers of Hallsville, Texas, a place he loved and where he would spend his whole life.
Sonny carried on a family tradition of raising cattle, from his father and grandfather. He developed a love of horses as well, whether he was working cows, or training them for horse shows. He was also athletic, playing football in high school and college.
While attending Kilgore College, Sonny was a football player for the Kilgore Rangers, and became enamored with a lovely Rangerette, Miss Dorothy Jean Gage. They married, and raised four sons, David, Ricky, Doogle, and Clint. Sonny enjoyed coaching his sons in baseball and would eventually build a practice field in one of his pastures, which was named ‘Yankee Stadium’.
Sonny worked for Eastman Kodak for 43 years. After retiring from Eastman, he enjoyed traveling across the country, to many of the National Parks, and enjoyed scenery of the New England States. Sonny was an avid football fan. He played for Texas A&M his freshman year and Aggie football always held a special place in his heart. He was loyal to many of Hallsville’s businesses, and the Hallsville Bobcats. You could frequently find him at Buchanan’s, Hallsville Floral and Gifts, Pools Chevron, or Miss Minnie’s Place. In his life he had two church homes. Sonny began his walk with Christ at First Baptist Church of Hallsville. He later attended Little Flock Baptist Church with his wife Julia before returning to First Baptist Church of Hallsville after her passing.
Sonny is preceded in death by his parents, Dozier and Mary Jane Summers, stepmother Mae June Summers, his first wife Dorothy Summers, second wife Alleen Isenhower, third wife Julia Ruth Summers, son Clint Summers, his brother Steve Summers, and daughter in law Theresa Summers.
Those left to cherish his memory are sons David Summers and wife Jana, Ricky Summers and wife Nakyta, Doogle Summers and Jeanette, and 7 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11 am, at the First Baptist Church of Hallsville. A celebration of his life will follow at Noon. A committal service will follow at Hallsville Cemetery in Hallsville, Texas.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Highland Park Home Health, Buckner Rehab, caretakers Janet Woods and Jeanette Plum, and friends Stanley and Kim Jones.
An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- FBI arrests Longview police lieutenant on charge of online solicitation of a minor
- Braum's owns Longview property under demolition
- Gilmer resident wins $5 million prize on scratch-off lottery ticket
- Police arrest Gilmer man in Longview hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist
- Police: Victim in Longview assault dies from injuries
- Sheriff's office: No foul play in body found by Gilmer ISD bus driver
- 'Push through': Owner of Longview daycare realized longtime dream
- Health inspections: Sept. 26-Oct. 6, 2022
- Police: Assault in Longview leaves person with 'life-threatening injuries'
- Business Beat: Aviagen work progressing
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.