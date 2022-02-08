Daisy A Langford
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Daisy A. Langford, 84 of Longview , will be held on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 at The Cammack Family Directors of Funerals Chapel at 11:00 Am . The family will receive friends for a time of visitation at 10:00 am prior to the start of the service. Daisy was born on Sunday, March 21st, 1937 in Marshall, Texas and died on Friday, February 4, 2022 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
