Dale Freeman

Dale had a passion for hunting and camping and was an active member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church. Dale loved to sing and was a long-time member of the choir. Above all, his greatest joy was his family. Dale served our country from 1960-1962. He was a brick mason for 41 years and retired from Lone Star Steel in 2004.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Sondra; daughters, Tina Clark and husband Shannon; and Dena Ochoa, all of Longview; grandchildren, Autumn Horne, husband, Steven; Heath Clark, wife Rebecca; Nikki Reynolds, husband Josh; True Clark; and Kenzie Ochoa; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Kay Mauldin and Norma Murray.
Visitation will be held at 10:30am on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00am.
