Dale Rhodes

Dale was born on September 15, 1930 in Seminole, OK to Harold & Floy Rhodes. He attended White Oak High School where he full-filled his love of sports playing baseball, basketball, and football. Dale attended college at Texas A&M - Kingsville where he obtained a business degree. He married Betty Rhodes on February 25th, 1954.
Dale served in the Army where he fought in the Korean War and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He held the high honor of being classified as a sharpshooter.
Dale’s heart was full of gratitude and kindness and would do anything for his family and friends. He took great pride in his family and enjoyed time with his grandkids. He had a great love for hunting and fishing. He loved nothing more than being on the lake.
Dale is survived by his wife, Betty Rhodes and his two children: Ronnie Rhodes, of Tyler, TX and Jolene Craig of Rowlett, TX. He is also survived by four grandchildren; Cory Rhodes, Christy Maples, Kameron Craig, and Olivia Craig as well as five great grand-children; Sterling Maples, McKinley Maples, Hudson Rhodes, Hallie Rhodes, and Hank Rhodes. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Harold & Floy Rhodes; his brother, Donal Joe Rhodes; and his sister, Dorris Ann Griffin.
A viewing will be held at 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Sam B Harvey Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, TX. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Old White Oak Cemetery officiated by Bro. Gerald Hood.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.