Dalene Joy Harness
LONGVIEW — Dalene Joy Harness was born in Dyersburg, TN on June 17, 1958 and passed away in Longview, TX on March 3, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Harness; and brother, Leonard Harness. She is survived by her mother, Diana Harness; and her daughter, Chelsey Harness.
She served in the United States Navy for many years and was honorably discharged. She loved to read and spend time with her mother and daughter, as well as her two dogs. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. You may sign an online guestbook for Dalene at raderfh.com

