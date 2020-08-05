-Proverbs 31:28
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Dalma Jean Pepper Nix will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Chalk Hill Community Church.
The Lord called her home on July 27 after a brief illness. She was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by those who knew her as Del, MeMe and Mom.
Del was 93 years old. She was born on May 5, 1927, in Lonview, a daughter of George and Allyne Pepper of Chalk Hill. She grew up in Waskom, but moved with her family to Karnack her senior year.
After high school, she worked at the Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant. As a young woman, she also worked in a drug store, then at a dental office in Longview and at Jimmy’s Music Store in Longview. Later, she was credit manager of Sears in Snyder.
Del married William Melton Nix on July 2, 1951, in Las Cruces, N. M.
She began her 27-year career as a Civil Service employee while her husband, serving with the U.S. Army, was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. She continued her Civil Service career in San Antonio and Lawton, Oklahoma. When Del retired, she was Chief of Pay and Exam at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
She earned many awards and commendations during her Civil Service career, especially for her work during Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Survivors include a brother, James Pepper and wife Janie; a sister, Gay Ingram and husband Charman; children, Becky Hardin and husband Jim, David Nix and wife Gale, Robin Sonier and husband James; grandchildren, Amy Welch and husband Thomas, Isaac Hardin, Jason Nix, Jamie Manning and husband Jon, Rachel Sumrow and husband Andy, Billy Sonier, Jeff Collins, Melody Collins, Jerry Barnes, Wayne Barnes and wife Rachel, and Billy Collom and wife Tina; 13 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, daughter Rachel Moorhead and sister Joy Collins.
