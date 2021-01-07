Dan D. Lamont
LUFKIN — Dan’s number one priority was the love of his life Mary Gay LaMont. He loved cooking and bringing family together for special occasions. He cooked all day long this past Thanksgiving and his entire family gathered and celebrated not only the holiday, but his 75th birthday. Boy, was he proud to have all of his family there to celebrate.
He graduated from “THE” University of Texas with a degree in pharmacy with which he lovingly served the people of Lufkin for 40 years.
His hobbies were Nascar Racing, golfing and keeping his farm manicured. He also loved spending much time working in his shop.
He was preceded in death by his loving mother Marie Sims and husband David Sims, his sister, Dixie Marie; and niece, Dawn Marie.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary Gay LaMont; his brothers, Kelly, Charles, Robert LaMont, and Frank Sims; and his much loved nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation at 11 a.m, Friday, January 8th, 2021 with services at 12 p.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Lufkin, TX.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pastor shot and killed at East Texas church
- Marshall man fatally shoots pastor in Winona before services Sunday
- Bond for suspect in fatal shooting of East Texas pastor set at $3.5 million
- COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students not a local call
- Starrville church pastor remembered for belief in prayer, other victims of shooting stable
- Crews respond to two-vehicle crash north of Longview
- Business Beat: New downtown restaurant opens
- Police respond to rollover wreck at Hawkins Parkway, Good Shepherd Way
- Police: Man found dead after reported shooting in Longview
- 106 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, three deaths in Gregg County; region's hospitalizations reach new high
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.