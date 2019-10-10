Dan was born on October 9, 1933 in Bear Creek Community to Odis and Ruby Hill. He died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Dan was a pastor for 63 years. He served as pastor at Snow Hill Baptist Church, past master of Iron Bluff Masonic Lodge # 1376 and past Patron of Daingerfield OES Chapter #906. Dan lived in Alaska for many years and served as pastor of 2 churches and also was a principal of the Elementary school.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Guinn Hill and son-in-law Ken Nolan.
Survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Hill of Daingerfield; son Steve Hill and wife Melissa of Spring, Texas; daughter Susan Nolan of Cypress, Texas; grandchildren Jennifer Hill of Dallas, Jason Hill and wife Liesel of Reston, Virginia, Jessica Lopez and husband Jeff of Spring, Texas, Tyler Nolan and wife Lizzie of Miami, Florida, Lindsay Case and husband Ian of Morgantown, W. Virginia, Emily Justice and husband Brady of Spring, Texas, Wesley Hill of Spring, Texas; great grandsons Otto Hill of Reston, Virginia and Dylan Lopez of Spring, Texas; 2 future great grandchildren due in January; nephews Odis Hill and wife Kathy of Carrollton, Texas and Jimmy Hill and wife Krista of Boulder. Colorado; cousin James Watson of Jefferson, Texas, Bubba and Betty Hill of East Bernard, Texas.
Family will receive friends from 6 till 8 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com
