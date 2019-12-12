Dan Pierce

Dan was born on August 13, 1938 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to CC and Agnes Pierce. He attended Laneville High School where he met his beloved wife, Nina. Dan worked at Tyler Mirror & Glass before joining the National Guard and serving with the US Army at Fort Polk. He then worked for the Texas Highway Department for 11 years. He finished his career working for Alcoa for 36 years.
Some of Dan’s greatest legacies were his Christian leadership, his work ethic and his devotion to his wife and family. On his days off, Dan enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, repairing things and playing golf. His sons and grandchildren benefitted from his teaching and knowledge. He and his beloved wife, Nina, did everything together including cooking, traveling to all 50 states, shopping, working in their yard and even quilting. Dan was a current member of Mobberly Baptist Church and served as a deacon at Glenfawn Baptist Church in his early years.
Dan spent much of his retirement caring for his parents, along with his sister Martha. He also took incredible care of his wife when she became ill with Alzheimer’s Disease. For the past few years he made his home at Parkview Retirement Home where he was a favorite among the staff and residents.
Dan was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Nina Miley Pierce and his parents CC and Agnes Pierce.
Survivors include his son DeWayne and wife Joanna, son Danny and wife Kristy and sister Martha Milstead and husband Gene. He is also survived by many special nieces and nephews. Grandchildren include Natalie and Adam Dvorak, Ashley Ballenger, Andrew and Jenna Tilley, Nick and Lacey Tilley, Daniel Pierce, Madeline Pierce, Collin and Whitney Pierce, and Matthew Pierce. Great-grandchildren include Madeline Dvorak, Brayden Pierce, Brooklynn Pierce, Kennedy Dvorak, Brinley Pierce, Austin Dvorak, Caleb Tilley and Abby Tilley.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.