Dana Melroy Ransom

Dana was born on July 9, 1934 in Pampa, Texas to Ronald Richards Ransom and Leona Iris Ransom. As a child he attended several different schools due to his fathers’ employment. His last two years were spent at Carthage High School from which he graduated. Dana then attended college at University of Texas at Austin, Stephen F. Austin, McNeese State University, and graduated from East Texas State University with a bachelor and masters degree.
He began his teaching career at East Texas State University teaching business statistics, business law, and introduction to business. He then was employed at Port Neches-Groves High School serving as a teacher of world history, civics, and then a counselor. Dana then moved to Lamar University as assistant dean of admissions and records, and then director of school relations. He was at Lamar for 21 years.
Dana moved to Kilgore College as director of counseling, school relations, placement, and testing in 1986; followed by Texas A&M Commerce in 1998 as coordinator of special admissions and recruiting projects. He was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Kilgore where he also served as a deacon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Laura Ransom; and two brothers Edwin Ransom and Ronald Ransom Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Ransom of Kilgore; children, Dana “Mel” Ransom Jr. and wife Renee of Conroe, Kristi Newell and husband Kent of Ponchatoula, LA, and Derek Santos and wife Natalie of Waxahachie; brother, Don Arthur Ransom and wife Paula of Marshall; sister, Pamala Ransom of Carthage; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.
The family asks that donations can be made to the Carthage ISD Alumni Association; #1 Bulldog Dr. Carthage, Texas 75633.
