Daniel Eric “Danny” Stone

KILGORE — Celebration of Life services for Daniel Eric “Danny”, 59, of Kilgore will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater with Reverend Jay Jackson officiating. Mr. Stone passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Kilgore.
Danny was born December 14, 1960 in Longview, Texas to George Stone, Sr. and Joy Francis Willard. He was a graduate of the University of Texas where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. Danny will be dearly missed by all the family and friends he leaves behind.
He is survived by his parents George and Joy Stone, Sr. of White Oak; a brother George Stone, Jr. and wife Michelle of White Oak; a sister Staci Hall of Shreveport as well as many other loving family and friends.
