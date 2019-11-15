spotlight
Danny Coe Hobbs
WHITE OAK — Danny Coe Hobbs, 69, of White Oak, TX passed away peacefully in his home on November 1, 2019.
Dan was born in Madera, CA. He was a beloved husband, father, and papa. He loved his family, his country and the outdoors. He worked for Fleetwood for over 30 years and they became his second family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lomas Murl; and mother, Opal Judd Mitchell; his brother, Kenny Mitchell; and sister, Marilyn Hobbs; and son-in-law, Johnny Ray Mason Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Beckey Hope-Hobbs of White Oak, TX; sons, Terry Herring (Jonna) of Westminster, CO; and David Herring (Kirstalee) of Elba, ID; daughters, Stacey Hobbs of Henderson, TX; Jennifer McBride (Colton) of Gilmer, TX; Melissa Ritter (Cory) of Ore City, TX; and Hayley Mason of Gladewater, TX; grandchildren Tyler Palmer, Christopher, Mathew and Kaylee Herring all of Westminster, CO; Jackson, Cole, Drew, Gage, and Taylor Herring all of Elba, ID; James Blalock, Lee Alford, and Brianna Ritter all of Ore City, TX; Konnor Ray and Bella Mason of Gladewater, TX; great-granddaughter, Lyla Palmer and great-grandson, Jaxon Herring; brother, Ben Hobbs of Steelville, MO; and sister Debbie Morgan of Cibolo, TX.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Clarksville City Baptist Church, 2213 Old Longview Hwy, Gladewater, TX, 75647 (Behind Shipp’s Marine on Hwy 80).
