Danny Dwayne Ross
HOUSTON, TEXAS — Danny Dwayne Ross of Houston passed away December 7, 2021, at his home at the age of 56. He was born February 24, 1965, in Longview.
Danny was a graduate of the 1983 class of Kilgore High School. He was working in Houston as a sales representative for Dish Network. He enjoyed fishing and had a great sense of humor.
Mr. Ross was preceded in death by his father, James L. Ross.
He is survived by his parents, Ben and Sue Boyd; brother, Charles Ross and wife Sarah and his daughters Jenna, Shanda, and Mallary; sister, Tanya Burns and husband James and children Madison and Makenna, and Teresa Moore and children Jaci, Jayde, and Jimmy Wayne; best friends, Sandy McLean, Christina & Justin Franklin, Angela Wilson, and Patrick Clark; and several other relatives and friends.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview, Texas.
