Danny E. Patterson
GILMER — Funeral service for Danny Patterson, 65, of Bettie will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Oak Hill Baptist Church in Upshur County with Bro. Billy Byrd and Bro. Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Danny passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Danny was born June 15, 1955, in Buffalo, SD., to James and Shirley “Candy” Harmon Patterson. On July 9, 1976, Danny married Jodie Whiles in Kansas City, KS. He was the accounting manager for Pilgrims Chicken and a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.
Danny is survived by his wife, Jodie Patterson of Bettie; sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Marci Patterson of Liberty City, Jeremiah and Missy Patterson of Richmond, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Destinee and Odis Glover of Richmond, Texas; brothers, Patt Nott of Bettie; Dr. James and Lois Patterson of Shreveport; sister, Gretchen Tinker of Nacogdoches; grandchildren, Carter, Bryn, Cason, Jaxson and Carah Patterson; special niece, Jamie Crowell, great niece Airen Crowell and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Heidi Helpenstill.
Pallbearers will be Allan Miller, Jim Barton, Tommy Stracener, Michael Kuza, Philip Anderson, Walt Johnson, Kesley Moore and Dr. Lewis King.
The family will receive friends 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. Friday, February 19, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1437, Gilmer, TX, 75644
