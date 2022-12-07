Danny Edward Beauchamp
KENOSHA — Daniel “Danny” E. Beauchamp, age 52, passed away at his residence on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Kenosha, WI.
Born on August 4, 1970, in Chicago, IL to Jack Beauchamp and Bonnie Beauchamp-Burke.
On November 14, 1998, in Longview, Texas, Danny was united in marriage to Arline Jackson.
Danny belonged to the Hebron Missionary Baptist Church and Willow Springs Baptist Church, in Longview, Texas.
He attended schools in Chicago, IL and was employed by General Dynamics, a job he loved.
Danny liked to explore the outdoor, spending time with family, watching his grandchildren play outside, playing his video games, watching tv, cooking and barbecuing, working on cars and looking at car magazines. He enjoyed making others laugh, he never met a stranger, Danny was a comedian in his own way. Most of all, Danny always made sure his family was taken care of.
He is survived by his mother, Bonnie; his wife, Arline; his children, Brian Jackson-Grant and Joshua Ray Stanley; his siblings, Lorie Beauchamp, Julia Beauchamp, Arvie Beauchamp and Julian Beauchamp; his grandchildren, Robert Henson Jr., Nicholas Williams, Makenzy Williams, Alise Stanley and Av’re Landers; his niece, Adrienne Beauchamp; his great-nephews, Aaron Beauchamp and Jordan Beauchamp; sisters-in-law, Venita Moody, Joeann Thompson, and Ular Jackson; his brothers-in-law, Frank Jackson Jr., Roosevelt Jackson, Mayo Jackson, David Jackson; best friends, Phil (Brenda) Thomason and Colin Carr.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, Jack Beauchamp.
Funeral services honoring Danny’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Willow Springs Baptist Church, 3708 W Loop 281, Longview, Texas.
