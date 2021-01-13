Danny Hutchins
LONGVIEW — Danny Hutchins was born in Greenville, Mississippi. He passed away in Longview, Texas on January 9, 2021 at the age of 72. He is survived by his loving wife, Mittie, his son Marc and his wife Miranda, his daughter Jennefer Doll and her husband Kevin, his grandchildren, Carson and Tucker Pool. He is also survived by his brother Bobby and his wife Mary Ann, his brother Eliott and his wife Marjorie, his sister Linda as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Auxilia Hutchins, his niece Sonia Hutchins and his nephew Bud Hutchins.
Danny made family a priority and took immense joy in spending his time with them. He showed his dedication to his family by building them a beautiful home from the ground up with his own hands in Marshall, Texas.
Danny proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the Marines, earning the Purple Heart in combat. Combat wrecked him physically, but not mentally.
He loved working in his shop, and enjoyed teaching others how to use his many tools for design, woodworking, welding and plumbing. He was an avid hunter. He was a mentor to so many who loved him dearly for his advice.
Services will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas with limited attendance at his request.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Snow way! 1-2 inches of snow possible across East Texas Sunday, Monday
- East Texans in D.C. for pro-Trump protests call events peaceful
- COVID-19 vaccination plans in East Texas continue taking shape
- Longview ISD cancels classes Monday; more snow-related school closings, delays
- Christus Good Shepherd breaks ground on cardiac center
- 'Hope on the horizon': East Texans get COVID-19 vaccine at clinic in Longview
- COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Monday in Longview now full
- Winter storm warning today for Gregg, surrounding counties
- Investigation leads to arrest of Marshall man on drug, gun charges
- Snow down, East Texas: Wintry conditions could affect Monday morning commute, schools close
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.