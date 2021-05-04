Danny Joe Nix
JEFFERSON — Danny Joe Nix, of Jefferson, Texas, passed away following a brief illness on April 13, 2021 at the age of 68.
He is survived by his children, Brandon Nix, and wife, Amie; Cindy Nix Middleton and husband, Don; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; his two brothers, Harold Nix and wife, Carol Ann; Gary Lynn Nix, and wife, Sandi; sister, Jeannie Nix Pollan, as well as several extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his two brothers, Glenn Nix and Guy Marlon Nix; nephew, Peyton Nix, as well as by his parents.
He was born on February 10, 1953 in Hughes Springs, Texas, to Evelyn and Guy Nix. He attended Daingerfield schools, and from there, enlisted in the United States Army. After his time in the service, he began his career as a truck driver and heavy machine operator. He was exceptionally talented in this area and drew praise from many who had the privilege of working alongside him. He loved both of these jobs, and enjoyed working all over the great state of Texas.
Danny Joe was one of a kind. They say every family has one member who keeps things interesting, and he was ours. If you knew him, you can attest to this. He was full of mischief, and marched to the beat of his own drum. Family gatherings were never dull when Danny Joe was present. He graced us with his wit, surprised us when we least expected it, and gifted us with good stories. He was clever and resourceful, with the exception of navigating Facebook. It appears that he created five different accounts, and we’re not sure which one he actually used. He did mention on one account that he had graduated from the University of Trial and Error, and no truer words were ever written!
He was, indeed, a character. But, he was also kind, and quick with a compliment or an “I love you.” Saying goodbye to him means that our family has lost a piece of it’s spirit. Danny Joe entertained us, he tested us, and he loved us. And we loved him, too…because he was ours. Godspeed, Danny Joe. You will be missed, and thank you for the memories.
Due to Covid, no memorial service is planned. May he rest in peace.
