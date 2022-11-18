Danny Louis Robinson
CROWLEY, TX — Danny Louis Robinson 63 of Crowley TX entered heaven on November 11, 2022, after a year battling pancreatic cancer. Danny was born November 24, 1958, in El Paso to the late James Lewis Robinson and Barbara Gale Robinson. Danny joined the Army after graduating high school in 1976 and proudly served in Germany. Danny was an employee of 15 years to Upshur Rural Electric. Danny received his bachelor’s degree in 1994 and his master’s degree 2014 from the University of Texas. Danny held many positions and touched many lives within his 27-year profession. Danny was preceded in death by Lisa Morse Robinson, wife of 22 years. Danny is survived by his wife Kristy Robinson, and his children Carter Robinson of Houston, TX, Brandy Luna (Alfonso) of Jacksonville, FL and Brittany Grice of Crowley, TX. Danny is also survived by siblings Martha Welch of Marietta, GA, David Robinson of Pinetree, TX, Gary Robinson of Conroe, TX, Jim Robinson (Tracy) of Big Sandy, TX, Randy Robinson of Gilmer, TX, and Linda Robinson (Jennifer) of Ft Worth, TX and many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. Danny enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and serving as Master Free Mason of Gilmer, TX. Danny has always been a loyal Gilmer Buckeye, Dallas Cowboy, and Texas Rangers fan. Win or lose Danny loved his teams. Services to Honor Danny Robinson at Lucas and Blessing Funeral Home 518 S.W. Johnson Ave. Burleson, TX. Visitation on November 21 from 5-7pm. Funeral services on Tuesday, November 22 at 11:30am. Interment at National Cemetery in Dallas at 2pm. Fellowship will be held at Boo-Rays of Crowley from 4-6pm. Honorary accolades for the Mountain Men Delta 2/1, Huguley 5th floor oncology staff, and The Center for their love and support.
