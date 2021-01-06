Danny Pat Trimble

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.