Danny Pat Trimble
GILMER — Funeral services for Bro. Danny Pat Trimble, 61 of Gilmer, Texas, will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, January 7, 2021 at The Church at West Mountain with Bro. Eric Trimble, Bro. Charles Johnson and Bro. Brad Faulk officiating under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Mr. Trimble was born March 18, 1959, in Greenville, Texas to Leo and Barbara Joan Lair Trimble and passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021. The family will receive friends 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the funeral home.
Bro. Danny graduated from Big Sandy High School and was a part of the 74-75 Big Sandy State football team. He married Cheryl Ann Trammell on July 15, 1978. Bro. Danny was the owner of Trim Tex Striping, Trimble Farms and the “Voice of the Harmony Eagles” on Thursday and Friday nights. Bro. Danny was the Pastor for 40 plus years and retired from New Hope Baptist Church in Upshur County.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Trimble; children, Chad (Deisha) Trimble,Eric(Stacy)Trimble, April(Jake)Atchley, Amie(Chad)Dailey; father, Leo and his wife, Barbara Trimble; brother, Bobby(Lillian)Trimble; grandchildren, Lanie, Lakyn, Houston “Ollie”, Evan, Gracyn, Anna Claire, Ella, Ian, Layla, Kason, Kalli, Kaden, Jacob, Gavin and Shelby; numerous nieces and nephews.
Bro. Danny was preceded in death by his son, Todd Trimble and mother, Joan Trimble.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at www.croleyfh.net
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pastor shot and killed at East Texas church
- Marshall man fatally shoots pastor in Winona before services Sunday
- Crews respond to two-vehicle crash north of Longview
- Police: Man found dead after reported shooting in Longview
- East Texas judge sets deadline for Pence in Gohmert lawsuit
- Bond for suspect in fatal shooting of East Texas pastor set at $3.5 million
- COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students not a local call
- Starrville church pastor remembered for belief in prayer, other victims of shooting stable
- Business Beat: New downtown restaurant opens
- Police respond to rollover wreck at Hawkins Parkway, Good Shepherd Way
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.