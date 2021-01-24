Danny Paul Strickland
LONGVIEW — Danny Paul Strickland earned his golden cowboy hat on Monday, January 18th after complications from leukemia. Danny was born on March 11, 1947 in Longview, Texas to Ben and Tommie Strickland. He graduated from Gladewater High School in 1965 where he lived most of his life, and has remained close to his many friends over the years. A Vietnam Veteran, he was a staff sergeant in the army and received a Bronze Star. After his service, he finished his college education with the GI bill at Stephen F. Austin State University, at times carpooling with his mother who was also pursuing her education. He earned a degree in Education, teaching at Arp ISD for three days. Danny worked in the oil and gas and heavy equipment industries for most of his life and retired from Darr Equipment. He lived his remaining years in Longview with his wife, Charla Rolph-Strickland enjoying time “as he pleased”. He worked HARD all his life and was ready for a break. Good times traveling abroad and a quiet life at the Ridge were most important. They made a great team, opposites do attract.
Danny is survived by his wife Charla, his 96 year old mother Tommie Strickland, daughter Mandy Strickland Kizer, son-in-law Kris and granddaughters Lauren and Kate, daughter Erin Strickland Johnston, son-in-law Jeff, grandson Noble and granddaughter Pike, brother Leon Strickland and wife Lynn, sister-in-law Sally Knox, niece Leslie Knox, nephews Charles Herrington and Richard (Trebor) McKee, brother-in-law Jim Leonard and wife Linda.
Danny will be remembered as a good friend to many. He was a man who honored his commitments. His word and hand shake were as good as gold. He had a heart and compassion as big as Texas and always made time to help others. He loved his daughters and grandchildren with all his heart and was so proud of their accomplishments. Over the years he enjoyed spending time with the “campfire girls”, past and present (too many to name). He always cooked for three as they shared many a Western and dinner with Wife #2 Terry Rhame.
Honorary Pall Bearers are: John Mears, James (Bubba) Mohon, Rex Copeland, Ed Kendall, Doug Kendall, Richard (ReRe) Causey, Sid Gooden, Jim Leonard, J. D. Bishop, Mike Tucker, John Zeigler and Henry Wilson. Life time friends and the best “brothers” a man could ask for. It always got “deep” when any combination of those cowboys friends gathered.
Danny and I would also like to thank Karen Moss for setting them up on a blind date in 1997. The rest is a love story. Charla loved her Lizard Brain and Danny loved his Butter Bean.
A Celebration of Danny’s Life will be held at “The Ridge”, 427 Cox Lane, Longview, Texas 75605 at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 30th.
In lieu of flowers, The Danny Strickland Scholarship Fund has been established at Austin Bank, 1625 E. Broadway Ave, Gladewater, Texas 75647. Checks should be made payable to Mandy Kizer with the notation of The Danny Strickland Scholarship Fund. Education and helping kids were very important in Danny’s life. The scholarship will benefit students at Gladewater High School.
