Danny Pollard
LONGVIEW — Danny Gale Pollard went to be with our Lord on Friday, July 7, 2023. He was born in Henderson, Texas on October 7, 1945, to Mary and J.B. Pollard. Danny grew up in Overton where he attended elementary and junior high school. His dad JB who worked for the New London School District, “if you want me to see you play, you’ll have to transfer to New London.” So, Danny began high school at New London in 10th grade. He immediately won the starting quarterback position. He would go on to be named 2nd team all-state. They lost in the state semifinals in the pouring rain. They were inside the ten-yard line when the clock ran out. Danny was an excellent basketball player as well. He led the team in scoring his senior year and was receiving attention from two nearby junior colleges. On the night they came to scout him he injured his knee. Danny also lettered in baseball. He attended the University of Texas where he met Gay Parks his Junior year. They were married and had his only child Brad Pollard that year.
Danny went to work for Texas Power and Light before beginning a long, successful career with Patent Scaffolding Systems. As sales manager Danny led many projects including the Dallas Convention Center and Floyd Casey Stadium which is where Baylor played football for years. He retired in 2008 and he and his wife Janet traveled the world together.
Danny and Janet went to see The Rolling Stones on their first date. From that day on they were practically inseparable. They enjoyed the perfect storybook marriage. They were wed in 1977 at Lake Way in Austin. Their favorite hobby was traveling the world. Janet worked 25 years for American Airlines. That allowed them to fly for free. They definitely took advantage of this perk. They must have gone to Hawaii 8 times.
However, their biggest or favorite vacation was a 2-week cruise to Europe. The highlight stops included Venice and several of the Greek Islands. Their other big interests were their grandchildren. They were wonderful grandparents. We took 3 of the grandchildren to Disney World in the summer of 2013. Nani was in a wheelchair so that allowed us to the front of the line. We had a great time! Janet passed less than a year later. That broke Danny’s heart. The good news is now they are together again. Danny’s funeral will be held at Moore Funeral home at 1219 N. Davis Dr. Arlington, TX 76012 on Monday July 17,2023 at 11am; Visitation will be held Sunday July 16,2023 2pm-4pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.