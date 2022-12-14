Darkis R. Vaughn
DALLAS — Funeral services for Darkis R. Vaughn, 39, formerly of Longview, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at New Zion Baptist Church. Viewing, Friday, December 16, 2022, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Vaughn was born August 31, 1983 in Dallas, and died December 6, 2022.
