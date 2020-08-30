Darlene June Payne Adams

She was born in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of the late Oakley C. and Violet Elizabeth Payne. Darlene worked for several Longview-area companies in clerical and secretarial duties. She was a life-long servant in several churches, using her musical gifts as a piano accompanist, as well as singing in the choir.
She was a faithful member of Greggton First Baptist Church for many years, where she was loved and cherished by many, known for her sweet, gentle spirit, and for simply being faithful.
Darlene enjoyed mowing and raking her yard, as well as working jigsaw puzzles. She also loved animals, having owned and cared for several dogs, as well as feeding and enjoying the squirrels in her backyard.
She is survived by her son, Joe Adams and wife Kathy of Longview; sister, Gertie Loder of Washington, IA; grandchildren, Coy and wife Amanda of Essex, IA; Will Fisher of Longview; Trevor and wife Katy of Philadelphia, PA; Whitney Pierce and husband Collin of Kilgore; great-grandchildren Charlie Mae and Wylie Jon Adams, and Ophelia Marie and Evelyn Ann Fisher; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Joe Preston Adams; and sister, Nadine Harris of Albia, Iowa.
A celebration service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 5 at Greggton First Baptist Church in Longview. The family will receive visitors beginning at 1:00pm at the church. Burial will follow the service at Davis Cemetery in Henderson, Texas, under the direction of Rader Funeral home of Longview.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center (longviewpaws.org), Greggton First Baptist general fund, or The Pulse Student Ministry of Calvary Baptist Church of Longview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.