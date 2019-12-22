Darlene Moore

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy; and daughter-in-law, Debra Moore.
She is survived by her 4 children, Roy Moore, Allen and Cecilia Moore, Lela and Rick Quinn, and Melvin and Bronda Moore; 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, from 4-6 PM at Rader Funeral Home of Longview. A celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Hallsville on Monday, December 23, at 10 AM with burial following at Rosewood Park. The family request that memorial donations be made in memory of Darlene to either Furr Ever Pets Rescue, PO BOX 443, Judson TX 75660, or First United Methodist Church, PO BOX 365, Hallsville TX 75650.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.