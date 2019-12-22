Darlene Moore
LONGVIEW — On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Vaughnda “Darlene” Harris Moore, loving wife and mother, joined her Father in Eternity, at the age of 86 years. Darlene was born in Kensett, Arkansas to Everett and Lela Harris on May 24, 1933. She was raised by her grandmother Susie, from the age of 1, after the passing of her mother. Darlene married the love of her life, Melvin “Buddy” Moore, in June of 1948. She had an amazing passion for the wonderful gardens she grew and reminiscing in their beauty but her greatest devotion has always been her family. She dedicated her life to the investment in those that went before her, and those that she leaves behind.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy; and daughter-in-law, Debra Moore.
She is survived by her 4 children, Roy Moore, Allen and Cecilia Moore, Lela and Rick Quinn, and Melvin and Bronda Moore; 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, from 4-6 PM at Rader Funeral Home of Longview. A celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Hallsville on Monday, December 23, at 10 AM with burial following at Rosewood Park. The family request that memorial donations be made in memory of Darlene to either Furr Ever Pets Rescue, PO BOX 443, Judson TX 75660, or First United Methodist Church, PO BOX 365, Hallsville TX 75650.
