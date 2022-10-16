Darryl Woodall
HOUSTON, TEXAS — Darryl Woodall was born in Electra, Texas, on July 1, 1938, and passed away in Houston, Texas, on August 5, 2022. Darryl was preceded in death by his spouse of 44 years, Gary L. Bergner. Darryl will be missed by his family, special neighbors, and dear friends. A celebration of Life was held on September 1, at Bradshaw Carter Memorial, in Houston. Darryl will be buried beside his spouse during a public graveside service held at Kilgore City Cemetery, Kilgore, Texas, at 2:00 P.M, October 22. Memorial donations in Darryl’s memory can be made to the Blanche Foshee Woodall Memorial Scholarship Fund at Kilgore College, Attention: Merlyn Holmes, Director of Development, 1100 Broadway, Kilgore, TX 75662. A full obituary is available online at raderfh.com
