Darwin Lee Crawford
LAKE ORION, MI — Darwin Crawford passed away suddenly on June 23, 2021 in Lake Orion, MI. He was a former resident of Tyler. Beloved husband of Kim for 41 years; loving father of son, Michael (Ingrid) Crawford, and daughter Lauren (Steven) Sloan; proud grandfather of Luna Belle Crawford, Cassius Lee, Jameson Edward Sloan, and Callum Kirk Sloan; brother of Jo (Maurice) Beard and son of Longview; son of the late Evelyn and Edward Lee Crawford who passed away March 1982; son-in-law of Linda and the late Kirk Schwarz; brother-in-law of Melissa (Frank) Douma and Suzanne (Stephen) Shepard.
Crawford was a four-sport letter winner at Bishop Gorman, which he graduated in 1974. He earned all-state recognition in football, baseball, track, and played basketball. He played multiple positions on the football team as tight-end, running back and defensive end. He was selected for numerous All District and All East Texas squads. He became a state medalist in the 440 and was district champion in the 100 yard dash. He was a member of the 1st baseball team at Bishop Gorman in 1972. He earned All District and All State Honors on the diamond, and was a member of Tyler Courier Times Telegraphs All East Texas Team. He coached Dixie League 14 year olds and finished 3rd in Dixie World Series in Alexandria, LA. He went on to play football and baseball team Bachelors and Masters degree from SFA. He then became head baseball coach for SFA at age 23, winning over 250 games and having his Jersey number retired in the SFA Hall of Fame in 2014. He was a Gorman Crusader Hall of Famer. On Oct 2nd, 2020 he received plaque for Texas Athletic Hall of Fame. For the last 20+ years, he was a Health Care Executive.
Darwin always acted with integrity and character. Gained love and admiration by all. To his former baseball players he was a great coach, mentor, friend and big brother. Someone you could always depend on. Darwin lived a full life with purpose and intent. Always helping others. He leaves a legacy that will stand the test of time. So proud of Darwin and the incredible life he lived.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hallsville woman arrested in Longview charged with kidnapping
- Longview Mall welcomes toy store, other tenants
- City, county leaders respond to potential white supremacy rally in Longview
- Tyler woman wins Miss Texas crown; Miss America pageant next
- 'A tragic accident': Longview man gets 1-year suspended sentence in son's shooting death
- Longview entrepreneur aims to save piece of city's history as part of development project
- Black Longview leaders urge officials, community to stand against hate amid planned 'white unity' rally
- 2021 TSWA All-State Softball Team
- Longview man killed in wreck on Eastman Road
- Downtown Longview business provides 'city vibe' for events
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.