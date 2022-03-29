Daucy Lee Jarrell

She graduated from Evan’s High School in 1944 and married Ernest Oliver Jarrell, Sept. 5th, 1944, while he was serving our country during WWII. They moved to Houston, Texas after the war and began their family. They were happily married for 77 1/2 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Wilburn and Ina Hinson; her brother Buddy Hinson and sister Wilmarie Mills.
She is survived by her daughter, Donice Brickey of Porter, Texas, and her son Ottis Jarrell of Hallsville, Texas; grandchildren, Shay Brickley, Mere Brickley Sparks, Stephen Jarrell and Stephanie Jarrell Ford; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-greatgranddaughters, all of whom she loved dearly along with numerous, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She has served by her husband’s side in the gospel ministry for 65 years. She served as a church secretary, Sunday school teacher, and children’s worker. She also loved music, singing, and playing the piano. She leaves for her family a rich and full Christian legacy of faithfulness to follow.
She passed from this life to her eternal home on March 27th, 2022, at the age of 96. There will be a time for visitation with friends and loved ones on Tuesday, March 29th, at Down’s Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in the Knight Community (outside of DeRidder), Louisiana on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 2:00PM. Interment will follow at the Hinson Cemetery.
The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and condolences during this time.
